CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) & Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Financial Comparison

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and CBM Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $725.83 million 3.78 $183.44 million $3.10 14.93 CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 5.37 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 26.29% 16.89% 1.57% CBM Bancorp 7.07% 1.29% 0.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Axos Financial and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 4 1 3.20 CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial currently has a consensus price target of $46.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.71%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axos Financial beats CBM Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

