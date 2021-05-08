CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 913,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. CDK Global has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.