Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

Shares of NYSE:CDR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.