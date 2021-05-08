Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Celanese were worth $38,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $4,482,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Shares of CE stock opened at $168.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $168.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.