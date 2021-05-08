Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

NYSE:CLS opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

