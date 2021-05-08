Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,791,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,264,000 after buying an additional 116,586 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU opened at $96.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $96.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.