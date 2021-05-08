Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50,037 shares during the period. Virtus Total Return Fund comprises about 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

