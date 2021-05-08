Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 319 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $776,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,427 shares of company stock worth $16,815,817. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

