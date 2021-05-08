Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 738 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $592.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.10 and its 200-day moving average is $545.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $368.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

