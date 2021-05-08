Centrality (CENNZ) Tops One Day Volume of $2.05 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Centrality has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $95.68 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00081934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00065197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00103061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00771928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.26 or 0.09015878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

