Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of CENX opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 159,731 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $4,982,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

