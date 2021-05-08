Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.15. Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.200- EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.68. 3,866,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. Cerner has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

