Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.90

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.90 and last traded at C$16.90, with a volume of 18253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERV shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$263.19 million and a PE ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

