CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) Trading 1.4% Higher

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 125,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth about $1,984,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth about $10,889,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

