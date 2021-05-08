CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CF. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. 3,743,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,199. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.