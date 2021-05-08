Chainlink Hits Market Capitalization of $19.86 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $19.86 billion and $3.10 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for about $47.40 or 0.00080985 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

