Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2021 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

CRL stock opened at $342.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.07 and its 200 day moving average is $270.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $157.10 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,038 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,393. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

