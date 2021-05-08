Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.66. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 303,461 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 714.5% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 651,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 571,597 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

