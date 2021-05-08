Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Shares Down 0.5%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. 296,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,192,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $286.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 138.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 140,450 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

