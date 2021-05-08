Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $205.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.