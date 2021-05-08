Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CPK stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.80. The company had a trading volume of 38,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,940. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.10.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.09%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.