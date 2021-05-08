Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CHMA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 2,624,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,921. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $233.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.59.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Chiasma Company Profile
Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.
