Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CHMA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 2,624,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,921. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $233.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

