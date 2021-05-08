Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CD. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.04 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,950,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

