Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KDNY. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of KDNY opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $689.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

