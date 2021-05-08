Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9,111.18

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9,111.18 and traded as high as $9,460.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $9,460.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDSVF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9,120.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,947.84.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

