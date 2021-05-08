ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $7.80. ChromaDex shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 7,930 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 36.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $511.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.49.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

