Chrono.tech 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $352,979.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for about $13.20 or 0.00022455 BTC on popular exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $9.38 million and $352,979.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00082125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00103308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.51 or 0.00778040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,542.32 or 0.09425194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

TIME is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

