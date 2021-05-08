Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $190.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.78.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $176.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

