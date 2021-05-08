CIBC Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$49.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IGM. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.88.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.13. The company has a market cap of C$10.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

