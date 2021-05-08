CIBC Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$28.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.65.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$27.61 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$14.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

