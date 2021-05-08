CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $161.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $163.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.04. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth $213,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

