Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Decreased by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for about 5.0% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after purchasing an additional 366,443 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.27.

Cigna stock opened at $261.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $263.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,144 shares of company stock valued at $58,148,450. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

