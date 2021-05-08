Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,241 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 508,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,396,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 33,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

