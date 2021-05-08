Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,404,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 213,527 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.