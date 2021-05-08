Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 85,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 81,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,766,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $91,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

