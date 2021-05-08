Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $225.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,450. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $199.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

