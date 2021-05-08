Citigroup Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $170.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.04.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $147.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

