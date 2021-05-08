City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. City Office REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.280-1.310 EPS.

Shares of CIO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 282,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,408. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $491.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1,133.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.