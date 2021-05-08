Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires Shares of 12,087 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.98. 12,746,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,134,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

