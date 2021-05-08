Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Square by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $9.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,836,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526,617. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.02.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

