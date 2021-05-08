Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $23 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 6.3% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $672.37. 23,469,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,254,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $647.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,350.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $685.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.66 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

