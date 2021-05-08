Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $845,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 209.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.83. 9,614,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,552,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

