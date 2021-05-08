Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $986,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $2,373,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.62. 5,167,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,497. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.