Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.22% of MeiraGTx worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

NASDAQ:MGTX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. 56,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $617.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.33.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $89,361.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,557,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,690 shares of company stock worth $380,470. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.