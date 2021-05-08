Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 1,804 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Bank of America by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 136,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Bank of America by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,407,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 305,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 510,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 199,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.18. 39,249,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,364,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $361.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

