CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%.

CLSK opened at $19.30 on Friday. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $653.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 5.37.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.