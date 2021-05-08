Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.329 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of CWEN.A stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

