Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

