Clever DeFi (CLVA) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00008940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $84,282.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.20 or 0.00251749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 439.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $674.70 or 0.01146126 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00032027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.70 or 0.00733336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,059.63 or 1.00326346 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.