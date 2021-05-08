CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Cut to C at TheStreet

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded up $7.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

